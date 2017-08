July 28(Reuters) - CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd

* Says it signed an agreement to take out a loan of 150 million yuan from its controlling shareholder, a Chongqing-based real estate development firm, with a term of one year and interest rate of 6.09 percent

* Proceeds will be used to develop real estate business

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ZP5bsU

