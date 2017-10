Sept 30(Reuters) - CASIN Guoxing Property Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in a Chongqing-based renewable resources firm, with undetermined price

* Says it plans to acquire 70 percent stake in Shaanxi Hualu Green Environment Chemical Engineering Co Ltd, for 91 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jwBE7y

