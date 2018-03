March 8 (Reuters) - Casino:CFO Antoine Giscard d’Estaing and CEO Jean-Charles Naouri tell a news conference:

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS SHARP FALL IN 2018 FINANCIAL EXPENSES IN BRAZIL DUE TO LOWER INTEREST RATES

* CFO SAYS RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN FRANCE TO FALL IN 2018 AS GROUP NEARING END OF STORES TRANSFORMATON PROGRAMMES

* CEO SAYS AIMS TO OPEN FIRST DELIVERY WAREHOUSE IN FRANCE UNDER OCADO DEAL IN EARLY 2020

* CEO SAYS VIAVAREJO SALE PROCESS UNDER WAY BUT COMPANY IN RECOVERY MODE, VIAVAREJO VALUE CAN STILL IMPROVE

* CEO SAYS AT THIS STAGE LECLERC’S PLAN FOR A HOME DELIVERY SERVICE IN PARIS IS NOT A THREAT TO MONOPRIX STORES MARGIN

* CEO SAYS LECLERC HOME DELIVERY SERVICE FOR PARIS COULD HAVE A 1 PERCENT IMPACT ON MONOPRIX, FRANPRIX REVENUE

* CEO SAYS “COMFORTABLE” WITH MARKET CONSENSUS FOR 2018 GROUP EBIT OF 1.240 BILLION EUROS, SAYS FIGURE REPRESENTS A FLOOR

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE PROFITABLE IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)