March 8 (Reuters) - Casino:CEO Jean-Charles Naouri and CFO Antoine Giscard d’Estaing tel a news conference:

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS REDUCTION IN 2018 NET DEBT EVEN EXCLUDING VIAVAREJO SALE

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT TAX CREDITS IN 2018 IN BRAZIL