March 8 (Reuters) - Casino:CEO Jean-Charles Naouri tells a news conference:

* EXPECTS ITS PLAN TO REDUCE SELLING SPACE AT ITS GEANT HYPERMARKETS TO BE COMPLETED AT END-2018 - CEO

* CEO SAYS LAUNCH OF CASH& CARRY STORES IS RIGHT ANSWER TO COMPETITION FROM DISCOUNTERS IN COLOMBIA (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)