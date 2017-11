BRIEF-CASMED reports Q3 earnings per share $0.10

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cas Medical Systems Inc

* CASMED reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 sales $4.5 million versus $5.0 million

* Cas Medical Systems Inc sees 2017 ‍total fore-sight oximetry sales to be flat to down slightly​

* Cas Medical Systems Inc sees 2017 ‍total fore-sight sensor sales to increase in low single-digit percentages​

* Cas Medical Systems Inc - ‍Company affirmed its financial guidance for 2017​

* Cas Medical Systems Inc - "‍We are continuing on a path to cash flow breakeven, which we expect to reach in early 2019​"