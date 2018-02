Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cass Information Systems Inc:

* CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS, INC. RECORDS ALL-TIME HIGH EARNINGS IN 2017

* CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $35.0 MILLION VERSUS $32.2 MILLION

* CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC - QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC - QTRLY DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING TCJA CHARGE $0.58