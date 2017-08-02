FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Castlight Health Q2 adj loss per share $0.07
August 2, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Castlight Health Q2 adj loss per share $0.07

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc:

* Castlight Health announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $132 million to $136 million

* Q2 revenue $32.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share about $0.24 to $0.28

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $133.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Castlight Health Inc qtrly subscription revenue was $29.8 million, an increase of 36 pct on a year-over-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

