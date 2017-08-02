FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Castlight Health Q2 adj loss per share $0.07
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Castlight Health Q2 adj loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Castlight Health Inc:

* Castlight Health announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $132 million to $136 million

* Q2 revenue $32.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share about $0.24 to $0.28

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $133.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Castlight Health Inc qtrly subscription revenue was $29.8 million, an increase of 36 pct on a year-over-year basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.