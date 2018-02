Feb 6 (Reuters) - Castrol India Ltd:

* SAYS RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 1.97 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.51 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 9.70 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.01 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2E60DoK Further company coverage: