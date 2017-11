Nov 7 (Reuters) - Castrol India Ltd

* Sept quarter profit 1.78 billion rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 8.61 billion rupees

* Says ‍approved recommendation for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio​

* Profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 8.78 billion rupees

* Says decline in qtrly net sales due to changes in treatment of indirect taxes post GST implementation