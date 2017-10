Oct 24 (Reuters) - ‍CAT Financial

* ‍CAT Financial - Reported third-quarter 2017 revenues of $673 million, an increase of $22 million, or 3 percent, compared with Q3 of 2016​

* ‍CAT Financial - Third-quarter 2017 profit was $86 million, an $11 million, or 11 percent, decrease from Q3 of 2016​