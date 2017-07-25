FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-CAT financial reports second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-CAT financial reports second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CAT Financial says reported second-quarter 2017 revenues of $676 million, an increase of $17 million, or 3 percent, compared with q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says second-quarter 2017 profit was $114 million, a $12 million, or 12 percent, increase from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says during Q2, retail new business volume was $2.69 billion, a decrease of $367 million from Q2 of 2016

* CAT Financial says as of June 30, 2017, allowance for credit losses totaled $338 million, compared with $346 million at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.