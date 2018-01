BRIEF-Cat Financial Says Q4 Revenue Up 6 Percent To $678 Million

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CAT FINANCIAL SAYS QTRLY REVENUE OF $678 MILLION UP $36 MILLION, OR 6 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH Q4 2016

* CAT FINANCIAL SAYS QTRLY PROFIT WAS $271 MILLION, A $186 MILLION, OR 219 PERCENT, INCREASE FROM Q4 2016

* CAT FINANCIAL​ - ‍PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES WAS $133 MILLION FOR Q4, VERSUS $122 MILLION​

* CAT FINANCIAL​ - Q4 RETAIL NEW BUSINESS VOLUME OF $3.42 BILLION, UP 19 PERCENT

* CAT FINANCIAL - PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES IN Q4 2017 INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF $151 MILLION DUE TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION ON DEC 22, 2017