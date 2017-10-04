FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from phase 2 trial of medicine for progressive muscle degeneration disease
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from phase 2 trial of medicine for progressive muscle degeneration disease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from open-label extension of phase 2 movedmd® trial evaluating Edasalonexent in duchenne muscular dystrophy and plans to initiate phase 3 clinical trial in first half 2018

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Edasalonexent substantially slowed duchenne muscular dystrophy disease progression through 36 weeks​

* Catabasis - ‍plans to initiate a single global phase 3 trial with Edasalonexent in patients with DMD regardless of mutation type in first half of 2018​

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to report top-line results from single global phase 3 trial in DMD in 2020​

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍heart rate of boys with DMD treated with Edasalonexent decreased toward “age-normative values” during treatment​

* Catabasis - ‍believe clinical heart rate observations in boys with DMD treated with Edasalonexent​ “are intriguing and warrant follow-up” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.