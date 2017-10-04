BRIEF-Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from phase 2 trial of medicine for progressive muscle degeneration disease

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reports positive results from open-label extension of phase 2 movedmd® trial evaluating Edasalonexent in duchenne muscular dystrophy and plans to initiate phase 3 clinical trial in first half 2018

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Edasalonexent substantially slowed duchenne muscular dystrophy disease progression through 36 weeks​

* Catabasis - ‍plans to initiate a single global phase 3 trial with Edasalonexent in patients with DMD regardless of mutation type in first half of 2018​

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍expects to report top-line results from single global phase 3 trial in DMD in 2020​

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍heart rate of boys with DMD treated with Edasalonexent decreased toward “age-normative values” during treatment​

* Catabasis - ‍believe clinical heart rate observations in boys with DMD treated with Edasalonexent​ "are intriguing and warrant follow-up"