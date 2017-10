Oct 26 (Reuters) - GRUPO CATALANA OCCIDENTE SA:

* 9-MONTH NET INSURANCE REVENUE 3.14 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.10 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT 259.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 236.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT 11.98 BILLION EUROS AT END-SEPT VERSUS 11.55 BILLION EUROS AT END-SEPT 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)