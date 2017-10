Sept 25 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc

* Catalent Inc announces public offering of common stock to fund part of its acquisition of Cook Pharmica

* Catalent Inc - ‍ intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund purchase price of previously announced pending acquisition of Cook Pharmica LLC​