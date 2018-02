BRIEF-Catalent Posts Q2 Loss Per Share $0.16

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Catalent Inc:

* CATALENT INC REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.42 BILLION TO $2.48 BILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* WETTENY JOSEPH APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* FY‘18 GUIDANCE RAISED

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE OF $606.3 MILLION INCREASED 25% AS-REPORTED, OR 22 PCT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY FROM PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33, REVENUE VIEW $567.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.41 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $212 MILLION TO $232 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS SELF-FUNDED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $152 MILLION TO $165 MILLION IN 2018​

* WETTENY JOSEPH IS SUCCEEDING MATT WALSH, WHO ANNOUNCED DECISION TO LEAVE CO TO ASSUME POSITION OF CFO OF ALLERGAN PLC