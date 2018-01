Jan 25 (Reuters) - Catalis SE:

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 30 MILLION REVENUE AND AN EBIT OF EUR 3.0 MILLION

* PTA-ADHOC: CATALIS SE: CATALIS SE PLANS DELISTING; FORECAST FOR 2017 AND GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* EXPECTS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF EUR 24.0 MILLION REVENUE (2016: EUR 19.30 MILLION)

* SEES 2017 EBIT OF EUR 1.70 MILLION (2016: EUR 1.20 MILLION) AFTER ADJUSTMENTS FOR NON-RECURRING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)