July 27 (Reuters) - CATALIS SE:

* PTA-ADHOC: CATALIS SE: CATALIS BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THE INTRODUCTION OF B ORDINARY SHARES

* ‍DECIDED TO ASK ITS SHAREHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL TO ISSUE 80,000 B ORDINARY SHARES EGM TO BE HELD IN EINDHOVEN IN NEXT MONTHS​

* ‍IF APPROVED, CATALIS ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL WOULD RISE FROM EURO 700,233 AS OF TODAY TO EURO 780,233​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)