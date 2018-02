Feb 8 (Reuters) - CATALIS SE:

* PTA-ADHOC: CATALIS SE: CAPITAL INCREASE WITHOUT PRE- EMPTIVE RIGHTS TO PARTIALLY EXERCISE EXISTING OPTIONS AND CREATE B SHARES FOR MANAGEMENT

* TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING TO RISE FROM 745,233 SHARES TO 850,350, NOMINAL CAPITAL OF EURO 850,350 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)