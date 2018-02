Feb 26 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH AGC BIOLOGICS FOR SUBCUTANEOUS FACTOR IX PRODUCT CB 2679D

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - PLAN TO INITIATE A PHASE 2B STUDY OF CB 2679D IN INDIVIDUALS WITH SEVERE HEMOPHILIA B IN Q3 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: