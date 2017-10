Sept 25 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst Biosciences announces successful completion of first subcutaneous dosing cohort in ongoing hemophilia B clinical trial

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - ‍companies plan to have interim top-line data from trial by end of 2017​

* Catalyst Biosciences- ‍announced collaborator Isu Abxis completed dosing of first subcutaneous cohort in ongoing Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: