Dec 14 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc:

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EDWARD WILLIAMS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - BARRY SELICK, WHO HAS BEEN CHAIRMAN SINCE 2006, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD EFFECTIVE FEB. 15, 2018

* CATALYST BIOSCIENCES INC - ‍CURRENT BOARD MEMBER AUGUSTINE LAWLOR WILL REPLACE SELICK AS CHAIRMAN​