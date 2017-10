BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences posts Q2 loss of $2.53 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Catalyst Biosciences Inc

* Catalyst biosciences reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides subcutaneous (sq) hemophilia program update

* Q2 loss per share $2.53

* Catalyst biosciences inc - ‍cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of june 30, 2017 were $32.4 million​

* Catalyst biosciences inc - believes existing capital resources will be sufficient to meet projected operating requirements for at least next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)