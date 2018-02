Feb 16 (Reuters) - CATENA AB:

* Q4 RENTAL INCOME SEK 233.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 199.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 107.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 81.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.50 PR SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)