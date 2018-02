Feb 7 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC:

* ‍OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING BONDS INTO NEW BONDS​

* ‍INTENDS TO OFFER HOLDERS OF CATENA MEDIA‘S OUTSTANDING BONDS 2016/2019 WITH ISIN SE0008964720 TO EXCHANGE EXISTING BONDS INTO NEW BONDS IN CONNECTION WITH CATENA MEDIA‘S CONTEMPLATED BOND ISSUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)