Feb 7 (Reuters) - Catena Media Plc:

* Q4 REVENUES TOTALLED EUR 20.1M (12.3)

* Q4 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 10.3M (6.1)

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED TO EUR 8.8M (5.7) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)