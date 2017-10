BRIEF-Catena places bid for all shares in Klockarbäcken

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Catena Ab:

* Catena places bid on all shares in klockarbäcken

* Catena ab says ‍value of bid corresponds to sek 110 per share in klockarbäcken​

* Catena ab says ‍as a payment for their shares in klockarbäcken, catena is offering shareholders in klockarbäcken newly issued shares in catena​

* Catena ab says ‍for every 20 existing shares in klockarbäcken, shareholders are offered to receive 15 newly issued shares in catena​

* Catena ab says ‍shareholders with fewer than 20 shares receive sek 110 per share​

* Catena ab says ‍offer will be financed with catena's own funds and newly issued shares in catena​