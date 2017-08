July 10 (Reuters) - CATENA AB:

* Q2 RENTAL INCOME SEK 222.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 201.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 110.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 86.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)