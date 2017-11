Nov 16 (Reuters) - CATENA MEDIA PLC

* HAS A NEW FINANCIAL TARGET TO REACH AN EBITDA IN EXCESS OF EUR 100 MILLION IN 2020​

* ‍SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM GOAL IS TO OPERATE WITH NET DEBT / EBITDA* IN RANGE 1.5-2.5X​

* DOES NOT INTEND TO PAY ANY DIVIDEND PRIOR TO 2020​

* ‍PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FINANCIAL TARGETS EXPIRE.​