BRIEF-Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H - Conf Call

July 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar expects higher steel costs to pressure material cost in 2H - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects construction industries sales for 2017 to be up 10-15 percent, up from flat to 5 percent up - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects resources industries sales for 2017 to be up 20-25 percent, up from previous forecast of 10-15 percent increase - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects energy & transportation sales for 2017 to be up 5-10 percent, up from previous forecast of about flat - Conference Call

* Caterpillar says order rates were strong in the quarter, with all regions seeing an improvement from a year ago - Conference Call

* Caterpillar says while resource industries has started to recover, sales volumes remain at historically low level - Conference Call

* Caterpillar expects some price pressure in the back half of the year, especially North America

* Caterpillar says U.S. in need of infrastructure investment, passage of federal infrastructure bill would be positive for our country and our business

* Caterpillar expects some headwinds to profitability in 2H

* Caterpillar expects shipments to North American gas compression customers to be higher in the second half

* Caterpillar says seeing healthy demand for mining equipment but off a very low level Further company coverage: