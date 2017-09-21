FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended Aug, ‍​up 11 pct
#Regulatory News
September 21, 2017 / 2:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended Aug, ‍​up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* Caterpillar Inc says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august, ‍​up 11%

* Caterpillar Inc says World machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august was up 11 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended august, up 1 percent

* Caterpillar Inc says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended August was up 44 percent Source text (bit.ly/2flK0Kl) Further company coverage:

