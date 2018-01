BRIEF-Caterpillar Posts Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.16

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc:

* CATERPILLAR REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.75 TO $8.75

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.16

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.18

* Q4 SALES $12.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $11.85 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.25 TO $9.25 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS INCLUDE A CHARGE OF $2.4 BILLION, OR $3.91 PER SHARE, FROM U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* WORLDWIDE, FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT WAS ABOUT 98,400 AT END OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF ABOUT 3,000 FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES FROM END OF 2016

* EXPECT GROWTH IN MANY END MARKETS IN 2018

* AT END OF 2017, PAST DUES AT CAT FINANCIAL WERE 2.78 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 2.38 PERCENT AT END OF 2016

* CATERPILLAR SAYS IS “BEGINNING 2018 WITH STRONG SALES MOMENTUM RESULTING FROM STRONG ORDER RATES, LEAN DEALER INVENTORIES AND AN INCREASING BACKLOG”

* IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE AND PROFITABLE GROWTH

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CAT FINANCIAL‘S ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES TOTALED $365 MILLION COMPARED WITH $343 MILLION

* BROAD-BASED SALES RECOVERY GAINED MOMENTUM IN Q4 OF 2017

* CATERPILLAR - CHANGES IN DEALER INVENTORIES HAD A POSITIVE IMPACT ON SALES FROM Q4 2016 TO Q4 2017

* EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF ABOUT $400 MILLION, ADJUSTED PROFIT PER SHARE IS EXPECTED IN A RANGE OF $8.25 TO $9.25 FOR 2018

* EXPENSE FOR CORPORATE ITEMS AND ELIMINATIONS WAS $898 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, A DECREASE OF $683 MILLION FROM Q4 OF 2016

* CATERPILLAR - DEALER MACHINE AND ENGINE INVENTORIES WERE ABOUT FLAT IN Q4, COMPARED WITH DECREASE OF ABOUT $800 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $8.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CATERPILLAR - AT Q4-END, ORDER BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $15.8 BILLION, UP ABOUT $400 MILLION FROM Q3-END

* CATERPILLAR - Q4 2017 EXPENSE WAS ABOUT $350 MILLION, COMPARED TO Q4 2016 EXPENSE OF ABOUT $50 MILLION

* IN 2018, EXPECT TO MAKE ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS IN EXPANDED OFFERINGS AND SERVICES

* CATERPILLAR - SHARP INCREASE IN DEMAND IN 2017 LED TO RAMP-UP CHALLENGES FOR CERTAIN PRODUCTS DUE TO SUPPLIER CONSTRAINTS

* CATERPILLAR - DESPITE IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS IN H2 2017, PARTS & COMPONENTS CONSTRAINTS REMAIN ACROSS SOME PRODUCTS

* CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC MOMENTUM AND INCREASING COMMODITY PRICES ARE “RESTORING MINERS’ BUSINESS CONFIDENCE AND FINANCIAL HEALTH”

* CATERPILLAR - PARTS & COMPONENTS CONSTRAINTS COULD IMPACT CO‘S GROWTH POTENTIAL IN 2018

* CATERPILLAR - “OUR PRIORITIES FOR CASH DEPLOYMENT HAVE NOT CHANGED”

* CATERPILLAR - COMPLETED EVALUATION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION & DO NOT EXPECT IMPACT TO BE MATERIAL

* CATERPILLAR - SEES GROWTH IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES IN 2018 WITH SOME TEMPERING IN LATTER PART OF YEAR, DUE TO ANTICIPATED SEASONALITY OF SALES IN CHINA

* CATERPILLAR - SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS EXPECTED TO RISE IN 2018, LED BY RECIPROCATING ENGINES FOR GAS COMPRESSION, WELL SERVICING IN N.AMERICA

* IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, EXPECTS IMPROVEMENT IN NORTH AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL, NON-RESIDENTIAL AND INFRASTRUCTURE

* CATERPILLAR - COMPONENTS OF PENSION & OPEB COSTS, OTHER THAN SERVICE COSTS, TO BE RECLASSIFIED FROM OPERATING. COSTS TO OTHER INCOME/EXPENSE IN 2018

* CATERPILLAR SAYS “AFTER FOUR CHALLENGING YEARS, MANY KEY MARKETS IMPROVED IN 2017”

* CATERPILLAR SAYS ANTICIPATES MINERS’ CAPITAL SPEND TO INCREASE AS MINING BUSINESSES INVEST IN EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT CYCLES IN 2018

* CATERPILLAR SAYS “STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION” IN 2018

* 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK INCLUDES SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE OF ABOUT $900 MILLION

* FINANCIAL PRODUCTS’ SEGMENT PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER IN 2018 THAN IN 2017

* ME&T CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.0 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION IN 2018

* AN EXPECTED INCREASE IN SALES VOLUME IS “MOST SIGNIFICANT REASON FOR HIGHER PROFIT OUTLOOK” FOR 2018

* CATERPILLAR SAYS PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES IN Q4 INCLUDES CHARGE OF $2.371 BILLION DUE TO ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* CATERPILLAR - SLIGHTLY FAVORABLE PRICE REALIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE MOSTLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES DUE TO HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES IN 2018

THERE ARE POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS ACROSS MOST OF WORLD AND IN MANY OF COMPANY'S END MARKETS