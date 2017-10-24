FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Caterpillar reports Q3 EPS $1.77
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 24, 2017 / 12:10 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar reports Q3 EPS $1.77

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc

* Caterpillar reports third-quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.77

* Q3 sales $11.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $6.25

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share about $4.60

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 excluding items

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Company now expects full-year 2017 sales and revenues of about $44 billion​

* ‍Worldwide, full-time employment was about 96,700 at end of Q3 of 2017, about flat with end of Q3 of 2016​

* FY2017 revenue view $42.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restructuring costs of $90 million in Q3 were primarily related to programs in resource industries and energy & transportation‍​

* ‍At end of Q3 of 2017, past dues at cat financial were 2.73 percent, compared with 2.77 percent at end of Q3 of 2016​

* Now expects to incur about $1.3 billion of restructuring costs in 2017, a slight increase from previous outlook of about $1.2 billion​

* Dealer machine and engine inventories increased about $200 million in Q3 versus decrease of about $700 million in the third quarter of 2016

* ‍“We are raising our 2017 profit outlook”​

* ‍As of September 30, CAT financial’s allowance for credit losses $343 million, compared with $346 million as of September 30, 2016​

* ‍Higher sales volume and focus on cost discipline resulted in improved profit margins across three primary segments in quarter​

* Changes in dealer inventories had a positive impact on sales from the third quarter of 2016 to the third quarter of 2017

* At end of Q3, order backlog was about $15.4 billion, increase of about $600 million from the end of the second quarter of 2017

* ‍For 2017, current outlook includes short-term incentive compensation expense of about $1.4 billion​

* Construction industries’ order backlog increased about $500 million, resource industries’ increased about $300 million at quarter-end

* Energy & transportation’s order backlog decreased about $200 million at quarter-end

* ‍Working with supply chain to increase production levels to satisfy customer demand for those markets that have improved​

* ‍In sept 2017, notified co’s dealers of a price action of 0 to 2 percent worldwide on most machines; price action to be effective jan 2018​

* In conjunction with planned January price action, co to implement change to machine pricing

* Change to machine pricing will result in a reduction to list prices with offsetting reductions to merchandising discounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.