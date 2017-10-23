BRIEF-Caterpillar says world machines retail sales up‍​ 13 percent for 3-month rolling period ended Sept

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar Inc says world machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 13 percent
* Caterpillar says North America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 2 percent
* Caterpillar says Asia/Pacific machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 43 pct
* Caterpillar says Latin America machines retail sales for 3-month rolling period ended September up 6 percent Source text - bit.ly/2z17FYO Further company coverage: