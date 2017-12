Dec 22(Reuters) - Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd

* Says unit Cathay Life Insurance’s wholly owned unit Conning Holdings Limited will invest up to $87 million in Global Evolution in total

* Says Cathay Life Insurance will inject capital of $40 million into Conning Holdings Limited

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PkoKRf; goo.gl/yJcxRu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)