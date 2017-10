Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd

* Cathedral energy services reports results for 2017 q2

* Qtrly revenues $34.3 million versus $14.6 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.05

* Qtrly diluted FFO per share $ 0.03

* Qtrly net earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: