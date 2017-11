Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cato Corp

* Q3 sales fell 9 percent to $188.4 million

* October same store sales fell 7 percent

* October sales $62.3 million

* Cato Corp - ‍we expect our full year earnings to be significantly below last year​

* Cato Corp - "‍although Oct same store sales are better than current year trend, our two year same store sales comparisons remain below expectations​"