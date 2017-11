Nov 14 (Reuters) - SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SC:

* 9-MONTH NET PREMIUMS EUR 3.34‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.19 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 21‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 45 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INDUSTRIAL TRENDS FORECAST FOR 2017 ARE CONFIRMED, NET OF Q3 ATMOSPHERIC EVENTS

* BOARD RESOLVES TO ISSUE SUBORDINATED TIER 2 BOND OF UP TO EUR 500 MILLION