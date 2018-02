Jan 31 (Reuters) - Cavium Inc:

* CAVIUM ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 REVENUE $260.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $260 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* Q4 GAAP ‍RESULTS OF OPERATIONS INCLUDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $11.1 MILLION DUE TO CO'S PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM​