Feb 22 (Reuters) - Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd:

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 57,3​ CENTS

* HY ‍REVENUE 3.35 BILLION RAND VERSUS 3.49 BILLION RAND A YEAR AGO​

* HY REVENUES IN ALL KEY OPERATIONAL MARKETS WERE UNDER PRESSURE AND FACED DECLINING VOLUMES AS WELL AS CONTINUED PRICING PRESSURES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)