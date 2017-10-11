BRIEF-Cayenne's Ark Mobile plans new issuance for working capital enrichment

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cayenne s Ark Mobile Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 5.6 million new shares of the company to raise fund for working capital enrichment
* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$9 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees and remaining 90 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders
* Subscription record date is Nov. 1
* Last date before book closure is Oct. 27
* Book closure period is from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Lh6SgG
