BRIEF-Cayenne's Ark Mobile plans new issuance for working capital enrichment

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cayenne s Ark Mobile Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 5.6 million new shares of the company to raise fund for working capital enrichment

* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$9 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees and remaining 90 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

* Subscription record date is Nov. 1

* Last date before book closure is Oct. 27

* Book closure period is from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Lh6SgG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)