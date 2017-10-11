FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cayenne's Ark Mobile plans new issuance for working capital enrichment
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 11, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Cayenne's Ark Mobile plans new issuance for working capital enrichment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cayenne s Ark Mobile Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 5.6 million new shares of the company to raise fund for working capital enrichment

* New shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$9 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares will be offered to the company’s employees and remaining 90 percent will be offered to the existing shareholders

* Subscription record date is Nov. 1

* Last date before book closure is Oct. 27

* Book closure period is from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Lh6SgG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.