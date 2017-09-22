FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CBFI to buy Imagination Technologies for 500 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-CBFI to buy Imagination Technologies for 500 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc :

* Recommended cash acquisition of Imagination Technologies Group Plc by CBFI investment limited

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - under terms, each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive 182 pence in cash for each imagination share

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - deal values Imagination’s existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately £550 million

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - entered agreement with Tallwood MIPS, Inc with respect to the disposal of MIPS

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - Imagination and CBFI have agreed that the completion of the MIPS disposal is a condition of the acquisition

* Imagination Technologies Group Plc - Tallwood will pay consideration of $65 million, subject to customary adjustments Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.