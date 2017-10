Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv :

* CB&I says consortium between co, Saipem S.P.A. awarded contract by Duqm Refinery and petrochemicals industries for epc package 3 for duqm refinery project

* CB&I says CB&I's portion of contract is valued at approximately $140 million​