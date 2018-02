Feb 5 (Reuters) - Cbl Corporation Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT A FY17 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN EXCESS OF 35%, ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 12% - 15%

* ‍EXPECTED TO REPORT A CONSOLIDATED FY17 AFTER TAX LOSS OF $75 MILLION - $85 M​LN

* EXPECTS TO REPORT GROWTH IN GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM OF OVER $440 MILLION ‍IN 2H17