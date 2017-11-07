FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.89
November 7, 2017 / 12:43 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cboe Global Markets reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.89

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets Inc

* Cboe Global Markets reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 revenue $269.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.3 million

* Cboe Global Markets Inc - ‍updated its guidance for 2017 fiscal year​

* Cboe Global Markets Inc - ‍adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $413 million to $415 million in 2017​

* Cboe Global Markets Inc - ‍capital expenditures are projected to be in range of $49 million to $53 million in 2017​

* Cboe Global Markets Inc - qtrly total U.S. futures ADV 331,000 versus 244,000

* Cboe Global Markets Inc qtrly ‍total company options ADV 6.8 million versus 6.1 million​

* Cboe Global Markets Inc - ‍Bats integration on track​

* Cboe Global Markets Inc - debt reduction of $100 million in 3q17; $325 million through september‍​

* Cboe Global Markets Inc - ‍long-term debt as of September 30, 2017 was $1.3 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

