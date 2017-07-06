BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports June 2017 trading volume

July 6 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings reports June 2017 trading volume

* CBOE Holdings Inc - currently expects average revenue per contract (RPC) for q2 2017 to be in line with amounts for two-months ended may 31, 2017

* CBOE Holdings Inc - second-quarter RPC for futures is expected to be slightly lower than amount for two-months ended may 31, 2017

* Options total volume for June 2017 was 151.7 million versus 149.7 million for June 2016

* CBOE Holdings Inc - June 2017 futures total volume was 6.9 million, down 3 percent

* CBOE Holdings Inc - June total volume of u.s. Equities matched 30,521 million versus 33,935‍ million​

* CBOE Holdings Inc - June 2017 futures total adv was 313,000 versus 323,000 in June 2016

* Options total ADV for June 2017 was 6.9 million versus 6.8 million for June 2016

* Cboe holdings inc - June 2017 u.s equities matched total adv was 1,387 million shares, down 10.1 percent