BRIEF-Cboe Submits Product Certification For Bitcoin Futures

Cboe Global Markets Inc:

* CBOE SUBMITS PRODUCT CERTIFICATION FOR BITCOIN FUTURES

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - IMPENDING LAUNCH DATE OF CBOE BITCOIN FUTURES, WHICH WILL TRADE ON CFE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL ‘XBT,’ WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS - CBOE FUTURES EXCHANGE FILED PRODUCT CERTIFICATION WITH CFTC TO OFFER BITCOIN FUTURES TRADING

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - XBT FUTURES MARKET DATA WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE OVER CBOE‘S MARKET DATA FEEDS

* CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC - EXISTING CFE TRADING PRIVILEGE HOLDERS CAN TRADE XBT FUTURES VIA THEIR EXISTING CONNECTIONS

* CBOE SAYS FILED A PRODUCT CERTIFICATION WITH COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION TO OFFER BITCOIN FUTURES TRADING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: