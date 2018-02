Feb 22 (Reuters) - CBRAIN A/S:

* FY 2017 REVENUE DKK ‍​80.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 71.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF DKK 0,11 PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* ESTIMATES REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF 15-17 PERCENT IN 2018‍​

* EXPECTS EBT MARGIN OF 10 PERCENT IN 2018